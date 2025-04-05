Boy, 15, dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ in London lake
Specialist divers, paramedics and firefighters rushed to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, on Friday
A 15-year-old boy has died after “getting into difficulty” in a lake in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Specialist divers, paramedics and firefighters rushed to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday and closed the park off as emergency services searched for the teenager.
The hunt was called off about eight hours later after a body was found. The boy’s family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday 4 April.
“He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.”
In a statement, Lewisham Council, which manages the Beckenham Place Park, said the park has re-opened but the lake will remain closed with security in place until further notice.
“We are working closely with the police in order that their investigation establishes the full facts of what’s happened,” the council added.
