Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder after stabbing in south London

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to Brixton Road, Lambeth.

Helen William
Monday 24 March 2025 05:38 EDT
Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road, Lambeth, after the man died (Lucy North/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road, Lambeth, after the man died (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with the murder of a 34 year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London.

Ibrahim Gonclaves-Cumare, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged over the death of Troy Ramsundar, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Met said.

Mr Ramsundar died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Gonclaves-Cumare, who was charged on Sunday, is to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in