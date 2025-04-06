‘Kind’ footballer, 15, who died after drowning in London lake named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a “kind” and “respectful” young footballer who died after “getting into difficulty” in a London lake.

Izaiah Smith was recovered from the lake at Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham on Friday after an urgent search was launched to find the 15-year-old.

Specialist divers, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the park at around 3pm and spent eight hours searching for Izaiah, before his body was discovered.

In a tribute to the teenager, his football academy Seda described him as having “huge character” with “infectious energy.”

“Izaiah was such a bright light within our programme. Always present at training, he greeted everyone with the most adorable smile,” the club said.

open image in gallery Specialist divers, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the park at around 3pm and spent eight hours searching for Izaiah ( PA Wire )

“His huge character and infectious energy will be deeply missed by us all. He was a truly respectful young man, always showing kindness and consideration to all the coaches and staff at Seda Academy.

“We all had so much time for Izaiah. He touched so many lives within our academy family. We hope our dear Izaiah rests peacefully. You will always be in our hearts.”

The lake is 285m (about 935ft) long and reaches depths of up to 3.5m (about 11ft). Around 35 firefighters were sent out to help with the search.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday 4 April.

“He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.”

In a statement, Lewisham Council, which manages the Beckenham Place Park, said the park has re-opened but the lake will remain closed with security in place until further notice.

“We are working closely with the police in order that their investigation establishes the full facts of what’s happened,” the council added.