Parents call for help to find son’s Notting Hill Carnival killer

The parents of a young father who was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival three years ago have pleaded for people to come forward to help find his killer for the sake of his children.

Takayo Nembhard was fatally stabbed while surrounded by several hundred people on Monday August 29 2022, under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove at the west London event.

The 21-year-old, who had travelled from Bristol with his friends and sister to enjoy the carnival, died in hospital from a stab wound to the groin.

Despite several arrests, no charges have been brought over what the Metropolitan Police have described as “a mindless act of violence”.

On Saturday, his parents Sandra and Vincent Nembhard said: “Takayo left behind a heartbroken family and two beautiful boys.

“We don’t want them to grow up without knowing someone has been charged with his murder.

“We don’t blame the carnival for our son’s murder – it was the action of a small minority.

“But if you have any information about what happened that day three years ago, please come forward.”

A fresh appeal for people to come forward to help the investigation comes as this year’s event gets under way.

Detective Inspector Richard Kempshall, the deputy senior investigating officer on the case, said: “It is not too late to get justice for Takayo and his family.

“Takayo was a talented rapper who attended Notting Hill Carnival, like so many others, to enjoy the day and the event.

“A mindless act of violence has ensured that his children are without a father. Due to the timing and venue of the attack it is quite likely that many people witnessed the events before, during or after.

“If you are one of these people then please come forward and contact the officers investigating the offence.”

Information can be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG22.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online – at www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.