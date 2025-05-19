Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Third man arrested after arson attacks on properties linked to Keir Starmer

The 34-year-old was held in Chelsea, south-west London, on Monday.

Margaret Davis
Monday 19 May 2025 11:19 EDT
Forensics officers in Kentish Town, north London (James Manning/PA)
Forensics officers in Kentish Town, north London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over attacks on two properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

The 34-year-old was held in Chelsea, south-west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

His arrest follows that of a 26-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of the same offence on Saturday at Luton Airport.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The third fire was on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

