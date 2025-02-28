Three teenage girls arrested after man, 75, dies in north London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murder investigation has been launched and three teenage girls have been arrested after a 75-year-old man died in north London.

Officers were called to Seven Sisters Road, in Islington, at around 11.35pm on Thursday and attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died on Friday. The man’s family have been informed.

Three teenage girls aged 14, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) prior to the man’s death.

According to the Met, this is now being reviewed.

They remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

The victim is thought to be a Bolivian national and formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Superintendent Annmarie Cowley, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Islington, said: “I know this death will cause shock and very real concern in Holloway and the wider Islington area. I share those concerns, and I want to assure local people that a thorough police investigation is under way.

“There are additional police patrols in the local area. I urge local people to speak with these officers if you have any information or any concerns. The officers are there to support you, and they will be in and around Holloway throughout the weekend.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Three people are in custody and specialists from across the Met have been working at pace since last night to establish exactly what happened.

“Every possible line of inquiry is being followed, and this includes forensic work and ongoing enquiries to identify all available CCTV.

“I am grateful to those members of the public who have contacted police already. I urge anyone who saw the incident but has yet to contact police to please get in touch and share what they know.”