Proportion of workforce economically inactive because of sickness, by local area

Here is a list showing the estimated proportion of the workforce who are economically inactive because of sickness in every upper-tier local authority in England, along with every council area in Scotland and Wales.

The figures have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions and are based on responses collected as part of the Annual Population Survey and Labour Force Survey for 2024.

Upper-tier local authorities in England are county councils, London boroughs, Metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities.

The following local authorities are not included in the list because of a small sample size: Bexley (London); City of London; Kingston upon Thames (London); Isles of Scilly; Na h-Eileanan Siar; Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands.

A figure is given for the whole of Northern Ireland as there is no local breakdown available.

Workforce refers to people aged 16 to 64.

People are classed as economically inactive if they are of working age and not in employment but not currently looking for work.

The list is ordered by the proportion of the workforce estimated to be economically inactive because of long or short-term sickness in 2024, starting with the highest.

Clackmannanshire (Scotland) 17.40%Blackpool (Lancashire) 16.90%Neath Port Talbot (Wales) 16.53%North Ayrshire (Scotland) 15.31%Merthyr Tydfil (Wales) 15.19%North Lanarkshire (Scotland) 14.48%Bolton (Greater Manchester) 14.42%South Tyneside (Tyne & Wear) 14.03%Torfaen (Wales) 13.82%Knowsley (Merseyside) 13.81%North East Lincolnshire 13.31%West Dunbartonshire (Scotland) 13.25%Middlesbrough (Tees Valley) 13.19%Hartlepool (Tees Valley) 12.97%Bridgend (Wales) 12.94%Salford (Greater Manchester) 12.85%Carmarthenshire (Wales) 12.51%Nottingham 12.51%Blaenau Gwent (Wales) 12.45%Sandwell (West Midlands) 12.24%Hull 12.13%Dundee (Scotland) 12.02%Halton (Cheshire) 11.97%Wigan (Greater Manchester) 11.94%Highland (Scotland) 11.90%North Tyneside (Tyne & Wear) 11.86%Calderdale (West Yorkshire) 11.77%Wolverhampton (West Midlands) 11.76%Bury (Greater Manchester) 11.68%Rhondda Cynon Taf (Wales) 11.59%Inverclyde (Scotland) 11.43%Torbay (Devon) 11.37%Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire) 11.34%County Durham 11.32%North Lincolnshire 11.14%Rochdale (Greater Manchester) 11.14%Angus (Scotland) 11.14%East Ayrshire (Scotland) 11.08%Argyll & Bute (Scotland) 11.05%Plymouth (Devon) 10.95%Redcar & Cleveland (Tees Valley) 10.90%Rotherham (South Yorkshire) 10.85%Enfield (London) 10.82%Tameside (Greater Manchester) 10.72%Blackburn with Darwen (Lancashire) 10.69%Peterborough (Cambridgeshire) 10.68%South Ayrshire (Scotland) 10.67%Tower Hamlets (London) 10.57%West Lothian (Scotland) 10.56%Northumberland 10.35%Sunderland (Tyne & Wear) 10.30%St Helens (Merseyside) 10.19%Dumfries & Galloway (Scotland) 10.06%Fife (Scotland) 10.05%Northern Ireland 10.03%Caerphilly (Wales) 9.93%South Lanarkshire (Scotland) 9.80%Conwy (Wales) 9.73%Liverpool (Merseyside) 9.71%Glasgow (Scotland) 9.69%Cumbria 9.62%Stockport (Greater Manchester) 9.60%Barnsley (South Yorkshire) 9.46%Gwynedd (Wales) 9.42%Swansea (Wales) 9.40%Wakefield (West Yorkshire) 9.24%Lincolnshire 9.22%Midlothian (Scotland) 9.11%Gateshead (Tyne & Wear) 9.07%Powys (Wales) 9.02%Pembrokeshire (Wales) 8.99%Oldham (Greater Manchester) 8.85%East Lothian (Scotland) 8.67%Luton (Bedfordshire) 8.64%Stockton-on-Tees (Tees Valley) 8.53%Dudley (West Midlands) 8.49%Cornwall 8.43%Falkirk (Scotland) 8.28%Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (Dorset) 8.27%Wirral (Merseyside) 8.24%Scottish Borders (Scotland) 8.22%Renfrewshire (Scotland) 8.20%Southend-on-Sea (Essex) 8.20%Birmingham (West Midlands) 8.14%Coventry (West Midlands) 8.07%Lancashire 8.06%Doncaster (South Yorkshire) 8.02%Barking & Dagenham (London) 8.01%Darlington (Tees Valley) 8.00%Sheffield (South Yorkshire) 7.98%Suffolk 7.94%Manchester (Greater Manchester) 7.81%Leeds (West Yorkshire) 7.77%Newcastle upon Tyne (Tyne & Wear) 7.73%East Dunbartonshire (Scotland) 7.71%Cardiff (Wales) 7.68%Telford & Wrekin (Shropshire) 7.54%Denbighshire (Wales) 7.48%Newport (Wales) 7.37%East Riding of Yorkshire 7.27%Bristol 7.27%Flintshire (Wales) 7.22%Leicester 7.09%Hounslow (London) 7.04%Isle of Anglesey (Wales) 7.00%Kirklees (West Yorkshire) 6.91%North Northamptonshire 6.91%Staffordshire 6.82%North Yorkshire 6.80%Norfolk 6.71%Perth & Kinross (Scotland) 6.62%Bradford (West Yorkshire) 6.53%Essex 6.47%Isle of Wight (Hampshire) 6.43%Lewisham (London) 6.38%North Somerset 6.36%Ceredigion (Wales) 6.34%Solihull (West Midlands) 6.25%Nottinghamshire 6.24%Central Bedfordshire (Bedfordshire) 6.02%Greenwich (London) 5.94%Moray (Scotland) 5.93%Camden (London) 5.91%Barnet (London) 5.88%Croydon (London) 5.88%Sefton (Merseyside) 5.87%Somerset 5.86%Warrington (Cheshire) 5.78%East Sussex 5.76%Devon 5.67%Waltham Forest (London) 5.65%Warwickshire 5.60%Kent 5.60%York (North Yorkshire) 5.57%Medway (Kent) 5.56%Aberdeenshire (Scotland) 5.54%Hammersmith and Fulham (London) 5.53%Bromley (London) 5.47%Wrexham (Wales) 5.47%Derby 5.34%Cheshire West & Chester (Cheshire) 5.31%Dorset 5.30%Islington (London) 5.22%Bath & North East Somerset 5.13%Southampton (Hampshire) 5.07%Derbyshire 5.07%Monmouthshire (Wales) 5.05%Cambridgeshire 5.04%Newham (London) 5.03%Hampshire 4.99%West Sussex 4.98%Portsmouth (Hampshire) 4.96%Wiltshire 4.89%Bedford (Bedfordshire) 4.88%Thurrock (Essex) 4.88%Swindon (Wiltshire) 4.85%Slough (Berkshire) 4.73%Worcestershire 4.71%Ealing (London) 4.70%Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire) 4.69%Aberdeen City (Scotland) 4.64%South Gloucestershire 4.49%Brent (London) 4.48%Hackney (London) 4.48%Surrey 4.47%Walsall (West Midlands) 4.46%Kensington & Chelsea (London) 4.42%West Northamptonshire 4.40%Stirling (Scotland) 4.17%Haringey (London) 4.15%Merton (London) 4.14%Redbridge (London) 4.09%East Renfrewshire (Scotland) 4.08%Herefordshire 4.07%Brighton & Hove (East Sussex) 4.04%Trafford (Greater Manchester) 4.03%Edinburgh (Scotland) 3.92%Hertfordshire 3.91%Leicestershire 3.84%Harrow (London) 3.76%Windsor & Maidenhead (Berkshire) 3.75%Shropshire 3.71%Vale of Glamorgan (Wales) 3.68%Southwark (London) 3.49%Gloucestershire 3.48%Hillingdon (London) 3.46%Sutton (London) 3.33%Reading (Berkshire) 3.24%Buckinghamshire 3.20%Richmond upon Thames (London) 3.05%Oxfordshire 2.99%Bracknell Forest (Berkshire) 2.98%Havering (London) 2.55%West Berkshire (Berkshire) 2.54%Cheshire East (Cheshire) 2.39%Rutland 2.35%Wokingham (Berkshire) 1.85%Westminster (London) 1.40%Wandsworth (London) 1.39%Lambeth (London) 1.05%