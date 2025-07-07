Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after a fire on Electric Avenue, Brixton, south London.

The blaze on the busy shopping street saw 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters called out on Monday.

The fire began in a storage area behind some of the shops on Electric Avenue, a street made famous by Guyanese-British musician Eddy Grant’s 1983 song of the same name.

It then spread to the building above the storage area, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising over the roofs of the street, which hosts Brixton’s market, throughout Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Metropolitan Police.

But in a statement, the force said: “One suspect, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2087/07JUL or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Throughout the day, police maintained a cordon on Electric Avenue, preventing pedestrians from accessing it, while also blocking off several nearby roads to traffic.

Brixton Tube station was closed throughout Monday to stop smoke from travelling, and residents living nearby were advised to shut their windows to stop prevent smoke inhalation.

Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue throughout Monday, trying to access a back area behind them where the fire started.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the doors of two of the shops they entered, while water poured from a street-side access point where they had connected their hoses.

A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the main shopping street.

The ladder was used as both a lookout, and as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from a height, LFB said.

The fire brigade said the blaze was brought under control by 1.11pm, but firefighters remained in the area to observe.