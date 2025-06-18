Warning over dangers of rivers, lakes and waterways as temperatures soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warnings are being issued over the risks surrounding rivers, lakes and waterways as temperatures are set to reach heatwave levels in parts of the country.

Temperatures are rising this week and are forecast to peak at 33C on Saturday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has attended more than 280 water-related incidents this year so far, an increase of about 15% compared with the same period in 2024, it said.

They have included incidents such as sinking and capsized boats, individuals trapped in mud or caught by the tide, and people and animals in distress in the water.

Fifteen incidents resulted in people drowning in London, the fire brigade said.

As part of a national push during Drowning Prevention Week, LFB is increasing engagement with communities to raise awareness of water safety risks.

During a visit to Kingston Fire Station, Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey met local firefighters and observed a live demonstration of the brigade’s river flume tank.

The tank includes a hydraulic flume with a range of features such as bridges, rocks and weirs to demonstrate how water behaves in rivers.

Since its introduction at Twickenham Fire Station last year, the tank has been used across London to show schools, youth groups, communities and stakeholders how even experienced swimmers can quickly get into difficulty in open water.

Pam Oparaocha, assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “We’re working closely with MPs, schools and local communities to help people understand the serious water safety risks as summer approaches.

“With warm weather and school holidays on the horizon, we want people, especially young people, to enjoy our waterways safely, and that starts with education.

“Strong currents, underwater hazards and cold water shock can be deadly. It’s important to know the risks and to familiarise yourself with lifesaving equipment like throwlines, which are available along many of London’s waterways. There’s a wealth of guidance on our website to help people stay safe this summer.”

Jules Pipe, deputy mayor for the fire service, said: “London’s rivers, lakes and waterways can look very appealing when the temperatures rise, however, they can contain hidden dangers.

“The mayor and I are working to improve the capital’s waterways for everyone to enjoy, and I urge everyone to heed London Fire Brigade’s advice to stay safe in and around water.

“As the hot weather continues and with the summer holidays looming, this timely work with young people will help save lives and build a safer London for everyone.”