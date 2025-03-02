Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How much more will my train ticket cost?

Figures are based on an increase of 4.6%.

Neil Lancefield
Sunday 02 March 2025 07:13 EST
An aerial image of Liverpool Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)
An aerial image of Liverpool Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises in England and Wales.

Figures are based on an increase of 4.6%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 4.6% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £4,072 – £4,259 – £187

Gloucester to Birmingham – £5,148 – £5,385 – £237

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,396 – £2,506 – £110

York to Leeds – £2,896 – £3,029 – £133

Newport to Cardiff – £988 – £1,033 – £45

– Flexi tickets for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 4.6% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,941.60 – £2,030,90 – £89.30

Liverpool to Manchester – £1,982.40 – £2,073.60 – £91.20

Cambridge to London – £4,418.40 – £4,621.60 – £203.20

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,729.20 – £4,946.70 – £217.50

Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £1,008 – £1,054.40 – £46.40

