Amber health warnings in place as heatwave temperatures set to hit 34C

Health alerts have come into force around the country as temperatures could hit 34C during the fourth heatwave of the summer.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of possible deadly effects as it issued heat health warnings for all of England.

Amber warnings are in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, London and the South East until Wednesday, with yellow warnings in place for the remainder of the country.

Southern areas including Berkshire, Oxfordshire and outskirts of London such as Heathrow may reach 34C.

The agency has warned of significant impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

People are recommended to keep their homes cool, wear appropriate outdoor clothing and keep out of the sun during the midday heat and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Dr Paul Coleman, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30°C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

Wednesday could bring 33C to 34C heat to eastern England including Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and East Anglia, but temperatures should begin cooling by Thursday, with highs of 29C to 30C expected in London and East Anglia.

Monday’s highest temperature was 31.9C at Heathrow.

Seasonal averages are generally between 18C and 22C in Britain, and go up to 23C for London.

Tom Crabtree, the Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

The Met Office defines a heatwave as temperatures meeting or exceeding a certain threshold for three consecutive days or more.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Wales may see its hottest day of the year on Tuesday but temperatures are not expected to break 2025 records in other parts of the UK.

England’s high for 2025 stands at 35.8C recorded in Faversham, Kent, on July 1.

On Tuesday, officials warned that England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls despite rain in July.

The national drought group – which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations – has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

England is seeing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said.

In 2023, the cost of farm fires in the UK increased by 37% to an estimated £110.3 million, according to the National Farmer’s Union (NFU) Mutual’s latest data.

Rachel Hallos, vice-president of the National Farmers’ Union, said: “Farmers are on the front line of this crisis, but we can’t tackle this alone.

“It’s vital that Government and fire services work with us on prevention, education and response and urgently review whether some changes in land management – particularly in the uplands – could be increasing wildfire risk as hotter, drier summers become more frequent.

“We’re urging everyone enjoying the countryside this summer to play their part and be fire-aware, so these shared spaces remain safe and accessible for all: follow the Countryside Code, avoid open fires and report any signs of fire immediately.

“Protecting our farmland means protecting our food, our environment and our rural way of life.”