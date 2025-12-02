Jewel-studded Faberge egg sells for record £22.9m at London auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jewel-studded Easter gift for the mother of Russia’s last emperor has sold for a record £22.9 million in London.

The Winter Egg, which was commissioned by Emperor Nicholas II in 1913 as a gift for his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, is described as one of the most lavish of Faberge’s imperial creations.

It is finely carved in rock crystal and engraved on the interior with a frost design, while the exterior is applied with rose-cut diamond-set platinum snowflake motifs.

It sold on Tuesday for £22,895,000, London auction house Christie’s said, beating the previous world auction record for a work by Faberge by more than £13 million.

The old record was set in 2007 when the Rothschild Egg fetched £8.9 million.

Christie’s said it is the third time the Winter Egg has set a record price for a Faberge piece.

Margo Oganesian, Christie’s head of department for Faberge and Russian works of art, said: “Christie’s is honoured to have been entrusted with the sale of the exquisite Winter Egg by Faberge for the third time in our history.

“Today’s result sets a new world auction record for a work by Faberge, reaffirming the enduring significance of this masterpiece and celebrating the rarity and brilliance of what is widely regarded as one of Faberge’s finest creations, both technically and artistically.

“With only a handful of imperial Easter eggs remaining in private hands, this was an exceptional and historic opportunity for collectors to acquire a work of unparalleled importance.”

After the Russian Revolution in 1917, it was transferred from St Petersburg to the Kremlin Armoury in Moscow along with many other valuable possessions of the royal family.

In the 1920s the Soviet government began selling off art treasures from the Hermitage Museum and other collections, often for only a fraction of their value.

The Winter Egg was acquired by antiques dealer Wartski of London for £450, then sold to a British collector in 1934 for £1,500, before later being sold on to another.

It was believed lost for two decades from 1975 until 1994, when it was sold at Christie’s for a world record 7,263,500 Swiss francs (£6.8 million).

In 2002 it was again sold by Christie’s for another world record of 9,579,000 US dollars (£7.1 million).