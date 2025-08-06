Darth Vader lightsaber expected to sell for millions goes on display in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films has gone on display in London ahead of an auction where it is expected to sell for millions.

The primary duelling lightsaber, featured in the climactic battles in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983), could fetch up to three million dollars (£2.2 million).

It is being sold as part of an auction comprised of more than 1,000 lots of film-used props and costumes that carry an estimated total value of 10 million dollars (£7.5 million).

Top items being sold include the Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire in the 2002 superhero film and the batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in 1989’s Batman.

Maguire’s suit carries a pre-sale estimate of between 100,000 and 200,000 dollars (£75,000 and £150,000), while the batsuit could fetch up to 500,000 dollars (£375,000).

Chris Evans’ Captain America shield in Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) is also being sold, as is Ryan Reynolds mask in Deadpool (2016) and Jane Fonda’s Barbarella costume from the 1968 film.

Elsewhere, Harrison Ford’s eight-foot bullwhip, belt and whip holster from Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) is expected to fetch between 250,000-500,000 dollars (£188,000–£375,000).

Props from a range of other popular films and TV shows also feature including the flamethrower used by Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley in Aliens (1986), and the stunt longclaw sword used by Kit Harington’s Jon Snow in HBO series Game Of Thrones.

A number of props from the Harry Potter film series are also up for auction, including the Platform 9 3/4 sign, which could sell for up to 40,000 dollars (£30,000), and Daniel Radcliffe’s wand as Harry Potter from the scenes in the Prisoner Of Azkaban when he is seen opening the Marauder’s Map.

The shark tooth clapperboard which was used to film Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) – which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will also be sold and carries a pre-sale estimate of between 40,000 and 80,000 dollars (£30,000 and £60,000).

The Star Wars lightsaber went on display as part of a private exhibit at the Dorchester in London on Wednesday ahead of Propstore’s auction in Los Angeles, taking place between September 4-6.