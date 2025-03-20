Artist Peter Sedgley, founder of Space Studios, dies aged 94

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artist Peter Sedgley, founder of Space Studios with painter Bridget Riley in the 1960s, has died aged 94, the studio has said.

Sedgley, known for his kinetic and optical art, founded the workspace, which is the oldest continuously operating art studio in London, in 1968.

Announcing Sedgley’s death on March 17, Space said: “Peter Sedgley was an artist who looked at the world with a particular kind of social conscience.

“He imagined the site of the artist’s studio as one of unbounded imagination – a prospective seat for social, political and economic change.

“Sedgley was a very specific kind of person, adventurous, seemingly not afraid of risk, but also a deep thinker.

“After all, the discipline required of his intricate incandescent paintings, which over time evolved to become sculptures, was something that he pursued largely independently. He was consistently innovating.”

He also created an Art Information Registry, which was used by members including singer David Bowie and German-British painter Frank Auerbach, to find places to exhibit, perform, sell their work and be commissioned.

Sedgley became an artist after a period in the army, and a short career as an architect.

His first major solo exhibition was in 1965, at the McRoberts And Tunnard Gallery in London. It sold out and several works were placed in major galleries such as Tate Britain.

His best known works include Glide, Colour Cycle, Suspense and Blue Pulse.

The London-born artist continued to work until well into his 90s, and created a retrospective of his work, dedicated to his late wife Inge, with whom he had two children, at the Redfern Gallery in London, in November last year.

The studio’s statement added: “It is thanks to Peter’s pioneering vision that today Space remains the oldest continuously running artist studios provider in London.”