Driver charged over death of girl, 9, who was hit by London bus
Ada Bicakci, 9, died in hospital on August 5 last year, two days after the collision in Bexleyheath, south-east London .
A man has been charged over the death of a nine-year-old girl who was hit by a bus in London, the Metropolitan police said.
Her five-year-old brother was also struck and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Martin Asolo-Agogua, 23, who was driving the bus, was charged on Thursday with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when under influence of drink or drugs, police said.
He was also charged with driving whilst over the drug limit.
Ada, a Turkish-British national, lived in Bexleyheath with her family and attended a local primary school.
She was a keen gymnast and swimmer and went to a Turkish school in south-east London.
Her organs were donated and she went on to help six other people after her death, her family said.
Asolo-Agogua, from Nunhead, south London, was arrested on the day of the crash on Watling Street on the morning of August 3 2024 on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving, police said.
He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on March 24, according to the force.