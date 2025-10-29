Afghan migrant charged with murder after London triple stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Afghan migrant has been charged with murder after a triple stabbing in west London.

Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst as well as two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 22-year-old, who lived on the same street, has also been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers and paramedics were called to reports of a triple stabbing at about 5pm and Mr Broadhurst, a 14-year-old boy and a 45-year-old were treated at the scene for stab wounds.

The man remains in hospital with life changing injuries and the teenager has been discharged with injuries that were not life threatening or life changing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Dawood was not known to Mr Broadhurst, who died at the scene, but was known to the other two alleged victims, it added.

He entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.

Dawood was arrested at the scene but required hospital treatment after “suffering a medical episode”, police said.

He was later returned to police custody where he remains, the force added.

One neighbour said Mr Broadhurst was a binman who was “just doing the normal dog walk that he does every day”.

The managing director of Greener Ealing Ltd, which provides sustainable waste disposal and grounds maintenance services to Ealing Council, paid tribute to him as a “dedicated member of our team”.

Katarina Pohancenikova added in the statement: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Wayne’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

“This is a devastating loss. Wayne was a well-respected and dedicated member of our team who made a real contribution to the work we do and to the residents we serve.

“We ask for the privacy of Wayne’s loved ones to be respected as they come to terms with this appalling news.”

Greener Ealing shared a photograph of the Liverpool supporter wearing the football club’s hat, as well as the company’s high-vis.

The force said: “We are aware of speculation on social media around this investigation and would remind media and the public not to share anything that could impede future court proceedings.”

Dawood will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jaswant Narwal, chief Crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “Following the shocking triple stabbing which took place in Uxbridge on Monday evening, the Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with the murder of Wayne Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two others.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation.”