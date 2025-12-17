Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Made in Chelsea TV star is locked in a "hostile" court fight for a £5m share of his mum's "very wealthy" ex-boyfriend's £38m fortune.

But "Posh PT" Lonan O'Herlihy is being accused of drawing up "a wish list of greed" after being left out of the will of Hugh Taylor, his mum's multimillionaire former partner.

Mr Taylor, a well-known car and plane collector, died in 2019, leaving behind a £38m estate - including classic cars, high end properties and a Second World War era Hawker Hurricane aircraft - almost all of which went to his widow Jennifer Taylor under a 2015 will.

However, Mr O'Herlihy - whose mum was with Mr Taylor between 1995 and 2003 - is now suing her as executor of the estate, claiming his mum's ex was a "father" figure to him as a child and demanding "reasonable provision" from the estate to the tune of £5m.

The reality star and personal trainer - known as "The Posh PT" - says he needs the money to enable him to maintain an "appropriate" standard of living, with the High Court hearing that he grew up in Mr Taylor's Tudor manor house and had his private school fees and university education paid by his mum's then partner.

open image in gallery A Second World War era Hawker Hurricane aircraft ( Alan Wilson/Wiki Commons )

Even after he and his mum split, Mr O'Herlihy, now 36, remained close with Mr Taylor, he says, receiving "extravagant birthday gifts" from him, including a £5,000 watch and a £40,000 Audi.

But the TV star says that he was gradually "cut out" of Mr Taylor's life after he married wife Jennifer in 2010 and was "not permitted" by Jennifer to attend his funeral in 2019.

He says his current financial state is "precarious" and is asking for a cut from the estate worth £5m under the 1975 Inheritance Act by way of maintenance to let him live the lifestyle he became accustomed to when under Mr Taylor's wing.

But lawyers for Jennifer are fighting the case, labelling his claim "opportunistic" and slamming it as "a wish list of greed."

open image in gallery Lonan O'Herlihy - whose mum was with Mr Taylor between 1995 and 2003 ( Getty )

Reality TV star Mr O’Herlihy joined the 'Made in Chelsea' cast for its eight series in 2014.

He worked as a personal trainer in Knightsbridge, boasting celebrity clients including Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in the TV show 'Gossip Girl'.

A graduate of both Malvern College and Oxford Brookes University, where he studied real estate, Mr O'Herlihy has also appeared as cover star in Men's Fitness magazine.

The court heard Mr Taylor, a property dealer and classic car and aeroplane enthusiast, died in 2019, leaving behind a net estate worth £38,540,357, including the proceeds of sale of his Grade-I listed Tudor mansion, Eastington Hall, near Upton upon Severn, Gloucestershire, which he bought for £3.15m in 1997.

He had been in a "committed romantic relationship" with Mr O'Herlihy's painter mum Pamela between 1995 and 2003 and during that time she, Lonan and his brother Rogan lived as "a family unit," Mr O'Herlihy said telling London's High Court: "Hugh was a father to me and I was a son to him".

Asking for "reasonable financial provision for Lonan's maintenance," his barrister Hugh Jeffery told the judge, Deputy Master William Henderson, that Mr Taylor had assumed "parental responsibility" for him and had maintained him financially until the age of 22 or 23.

"He gave Lonan every reason to expect continued support in a career in real estate," said the barrister.

"Lonan made important life choices including his university studies in reliance upon those assurances."

open image in gallery Classic car collector Hugh Taylor, whose fortune ended up at centre of High Court fight. Lonan O'Herlihy ( Champion News )

Mr Taylor had paid him a monthly allowance of £500 until 2012, gave him his first car in 2006, and given him a £5,000 watch for his 18th birthday and a £40,000 Audi for his 21st in 2010, said the barrister.

"Hugh's considerable wealth derived principally from dealings in real estate," he continued.

"He discussed his business interests frequently with Lonan and promised that Lonan would assume management of various parts of the empire with a view to inheritance of the whole."

There is a "marked contrast between the lifestyle that Lonan was brought up to expect and his present financial precarity," he said, telling the judge the TV star has "no capital assets whatsoever" and owes debts of over £150,000.

The barrister also told the judge that Mr O'Herlihy was not invited to Hugh and Jennifer Taylor's wedding in 2010 and has stated that after that she had "progressively cut me...out of Hugh's life," including not allowing him to attend the funeral.

"There is considerable hostility in this matter and the parties are far apart on numerous matters....The parties diverge on the qualitative nature of Hugh's relationship with Lonan. Lonan says it was a loving and close relationship," he added.

open image in gallery Made in Chelsea star Lonan O'Herlihy outside London's High Court ( Champion News )

Richard Wilson KC, for the widow, however said the claim was "opportunistic" and should be refused, highlighting a specific list Mr O'Herlihy had sent to her.

It included a £3m property in Queen’s Gate Place, South Kensington, a 1969-70 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda worth £250,000, a Patek Philippe watch, a Melehior D’hondecoeter painting and £800,000 for the purchase of an investment property, he said.

"This is not a claim for reasonable provision for his maintenance," he continued. "It is his wish list of greed - houses, cars, watches, this is a world away from reasonable provision.

"His approach seems to be: this is a large estate, let's give Mr O'Herlihy a big chunk of it.

"The claimant’s claim is truly fanciful. It is inconceivable that he would be awarded upon a claim for reasonable financial provision for his maintenance capital assets in excess of £5m, including two properties, a classic car, a luxury watch and a painting. These have nothing to do with the claimant discharging the costs of his daily living.

"Even if he were making more modest demands, the claim would be hopeless because, on any analysis, the claimant does not have any need for maintenance.

"The claimant is 36 years old, university educated, in good health, independent, earns circa £70,000pa net of tax, is without any dependants and should have good future earning prospects.

"Even if one accepts the claimant’s case that he was, for a period, a ‘child of the family’, this relationship ended in 2002 - some 17 years before the deceased’s death - when the deceased and Mrs O’Herlihy separated."

He also insisted that Mr Taylor had "disavowed" any obligations to financially maintain Mr O'Herlihy in an email sent in 2012.

"In 2015, the deceased made his last valid will, leaving his estate to his wife, Mrs Taylor. This was a deliberate and reasonable choice for the deceased to make in the circumstances. The deceased’s wishes are a proper factor to take into account and there is no proper basis to interfere with them," he told the judge.

Mr O'Herlihy is seeking permission to bring his claim out of time on the basis that he didn't have the knowledge or financial means to lodge a claim within the usual six-month deadline after Mr Taylor's death.

Arguing that permission ought not to be granted, Mr Wilson said: "Not only is this the flimsiest of claims, it is brought well out of time, following a substantial delay and after the estate has been distributed, and there is no good reason for the claimant having failed to bring it sooner."

The hearing continues.