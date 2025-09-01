Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been arrested after a boy died after falling from a roundabout in a playground.

Cheshire Police is investigating reports 12-year-old Logan Carter died after the wheels of an e-bike were used to propel the roundabout in Winsford, Cheshire, on Friday.

A 13-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers were called to the scene near Ledward Street at around 6.11pm by the North West Ambulance Service, and found the boy seriously injured, Cheshire Police said.

Floral tributes have been left near the roundabout which has been covered with tape while investigations are ongoing.

open image in gallery Logan Carter, 12, died at a park on Ledward Street in Winsford, Cheshire ( Google Maps )

Cheshire Police said it is exploring a “number of lines of inquiry” into what happened at the park.

A force spokesperson said: “As part of this, officers are exploring reports that an e-bike was used to propel a children's roundabout in the park at around the time of the incident occurring.”

In a statement released by Cheshire Police on Sunday, Logan’s family paid tribute to “a little boy who was so full of life”.

“Logan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, cousin and friend to many,” the family statement read.

“He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.

open image in gallery His family shared a picture of their son holding a large fish after a fishing trip ( Cheshire Police )

“Everyone wanted to be where Logan was.

“He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh.

“He made every day worth living.

“Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue-eyed boy.”

His family shared a picture of their son holding a large fish after a fishing trip, smiling at the camera in the sun. A GoFundMe has been set up in the 12-year-old’s memory to support his family which as so far raised close to £9,000 in less than 24 hours with a target of £13,000.