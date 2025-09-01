Boy, 13, arrested after 12-year-old died falling from roundabout ‘propelled by e-bike’
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A teenager has been arrested after a boy died after falling from a roundabout in a playground.
Cheshire Police is investigating reports 12-year-old Logan Carter died after the wheels of an e-bike were used to propel the roundabout in Winsford, Cheshire, on Friday.
A 13-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Officers were called to the scene near Ledward Street at around 6.11pm by the North West Ambulance Service, and found the boy seriously injured, Cheshire Police said.
Floral tributes have been left near the roundabout which has been covered with tape while investigations are ongoing.
Cheshire Police said it is exploring a “number of lines of inquiry” into what happened at the park.
A force spokesperson said: “As part of this, officers are exploring reports that an e-bike was used to propel a children's roundabout in the park at around the time of the incident occurring.”
In a statement released by Cheshire Police on Sunday, Logan’s family paid tribute to “a little boy who was so full of life”.
“Logan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, cousin and friend to many,” the family statement read.
“He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.
“Everyone wanted to be where Logan was.
“He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh.
“He made every day worth living.
“Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.
“We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue-eyed boy.”
His family shared a picture of their son holding a large fish after a fishing trip, smiling at the camera in the sun. A GoFundMe has been set up in the 12-year-old’s memory to support his family which as so far raised close to £9,000 in less than 24 hours with a target of £13,000.