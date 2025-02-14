Call for Trump to declassify Lockerbie bombing files held by US agencies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer who represented British victims of the Lockerbie bombing is urging President Donald Trump to declassify US agency files on the tragedy.

Professor Peter Watson says the families of those killed deserve “transparency, truth, and answers”.

It comes after the president moved to declassify files relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Prof Watson is the former secretary for the Lockerbie Disaster Group, which represented British victims of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103.

He made the request in a letter to Matthew Palmer, the US Embassy’s charge d’affaires in the UK.

In the absence of any public inquiry into the bombing, Prof Watson said releasing the documents would help to “fill the vacuum of understanding” that remained about the atrocity.

All 259 passengers and crew onboard the plane died when it was blown to pieces above Lockerbie, Scotland.

Eleven people on the ground were also killed when large segments of the aircraft crashed to earth.

open image in gallery The nose of Pan Am flight 103 lies in a field after the bombing ( PA )

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi remains the only person ever convicted over the bombing.

He was sentenced to life in prison but released on compassionate grounds in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died in 2012.

Libyan Abu Agila Masud, who is alleged to have helped make the bomb, is to go on trial in the US in May facing three charges – all of which he denies.

Prof Watson said: “Nearly four decades later, as new trials and investigations continue, the pursuit of truth and justice for the victims and their families endures.

“The families of the victims are entitled to know as much as possible about what happened on the night of the bombing, and we know there are documents held by the US and UK intelligence services that fill the vacuum of understanding that remains today.

“We have seen a move from President Trump to declassify a number of federal secrets, and we believe Lockerbie should be next.

“The families have waited far too long. They deserve transparency, truth and answers.”

open image in gallery Prof Watson wrote the letter ahead of a visit to Florida

Prof Watson is due to speak about the bombing during a visit to Nova Southeastern University in Florida on 17 February.

In his letter to Mr Palmer, he referenced how “under the new administration, President Trump has agreed to review classified files and assess whether certain information should, in specific instances, be declassified and made publicly available”.

Adding there was a “continued pursuit of clarity” in relation to the 1988 bombing, he asked “whether consideration is being given to reviewing and potentially releasing files held by specialist agencies in the United States related to the Lockerbie tragedy”.

Prof Watson said: “Such a step could provide invaluable insight to those directly affected by this disaster, as well as to the wider legal and academic communities seeking to fully comprehend the circumstances that led to this act of terrorism.”