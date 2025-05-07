Two men arrested after customer stabbed to death in city centre bank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested after a bank customer was stabbed to death in a city centre branch.

A man in his 30s was attacked inside Lloyds Bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby, at around 2.35pm on Tuesday and died at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.

Formal identification has not taken place, but police said his family have been made aware.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder at a property in Western Road, in the Normanton of the city, at around 6pm, the force said.

A second man, in his 30s, was arrested at the same property on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men remain in custody.

Police officers will remain in the city centre for some time.

Detective Inspector Tony Owen said: “We appreciate that this incident will have caused significant concern to the local community and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“No-one else was hurt and while the investigation is at an early stage, at this time we are treating it as an isolated incident.”

A Lloyds spokesperson: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at our Derby branch and our thoughts are with those affected.

“We are supporting our colleagues during this difficult time and will co-operate closely with the police.”

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting the reference 25000260624, or contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.