Railway line closed after two trains collide in Wales

A railway line was forced to close after two trains collided with each other in Wales on Monday evening, police said.

British Transport Police said it was at an incident involving two trains on the line near Llanbrynmair, Powys, after reports of a low-speed collision.

The force added that paramedics, fire and rescue and Dyfed Powys Police were also at the scene and the “incident is ongoing”.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the incident involved the Transport for Wales 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the Transport for Wales 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

In a joint statement, Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the line was closed and said they were doing all they could to assist emergency services.

In a statement, they said:“Our main priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to support the emergency services as they respond to the incident.

“We would encourage passengers to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries.”

British Transport Police added: “Officers were called to the line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm to reports of a low-speed train collision involving two trains.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: “My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night.”\

A coastguard helicopter is also at the scene, as well as firefighters. British Transport Police is understood to be in charge of the incident.