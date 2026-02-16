Keir Starmer denies knowledge of Labour Together-linked ‘probe’ into journalists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has denied knowledge of an investigation allegedly paid for by a prominent think tank into journalists reporting on its funding.

The Prime Minister said he “didn’t know anything about” the probe, said to have been carried out by PR firm Apco Worldwide after it was hired by Labour Together following stories about the campaign group’s failure to declare more than £700,000 in donations.

Sir Keir confirmed that the Cabinet Office would be looking into the accusations “and quite right too”.

The Sunday Times said Apco was paid £36,000 to carry out the investigation in 2023, when the think tank was run by Josh Simons, now Labour MP for Makerfield and a Cabinet Office minister.

The Democracy For Sale newsletter previously published similar allegations.

Asked whether he would launch an inquiry into the accusations during a visit to a community centre in London on Monday, Sir Keir said: “There will be a Cabinet Office investigation into the allegations, and quite right too.

“I didn’t know anything about this investigation, and it absolutely needs to be looked into, so the Cabinet Office will be establishing the facts.”

Labour Together is said to have hired Apco Worldwide, which then allegedly investigated reporters from The Sunday Times, The Guardian and other outlets to identify their sources after reports emerged about the think tank.

The PR firm’s probe is said to have resulted in a 58-page report, which included details designed to discredit reporters who had looked into campaign finance breaches by the think tank.

The think tank was fined £14,250 in September 2021 over late reporting of donations, totalling £730,000 between 2017 and 2020, after referring itself to the Electoral Commission.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Mr Simons “welcomed the investigation” as she faced questions from broadcasters about whether the minister’s Government position was tenable following the reports.

“As I said, the Cabinet Office will also be looking into the facts of this case, but it is absolutely essential that we protect the freedom of the press,” Ms Kendall told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Editors said the accusations were “profoundly concerning” and warned of a potential “chilling effect” across the industry.

“Journalists asking questions about funding, influence or public life are not adversaries to be investigated; they are carrying out a fundamental democratic duty,” Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said.

“The idea that reporters could themselves become the subject of intelligence-style inquiries simply for doing their jobs is profoundly troubling and sets a dangerous precedent, regardless of which political party or organisation is involved.”

She added: “Robust journalism will sometimes be uncomfortable for those in positions of power, but scrutiny must never be met with attempts to undermine or intimidate those asking questions.

“Public confidence in politics and institutions depends on transparency, not retaliation.”

She said Britain must “uphold the highest standards at home” at a time when journalists around the world face “growing hostility and risk.”

Downing Street said the press must be able to do their job “without fear or favour”, when asked by reporters on Monday for Sir Keir’s view of organisations commissioning investigations into journalists.

“On the general point you’re right, of course journalism and the free press is a cornerstone of any democracy,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, but he declined to comment specifically on the investigation.

Asked whether Sir Keir would consider Mr Simons’ position if the minister was found to be at fault in any way, No 10 refused to comment on a “hypothetical” scenario.

Several Labour backbenchers, including former shadow chancellor and secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) parliamentary group John McDonnell, had called for an official probe into the allegations.

But Mr McDonnell expressed scepticism about the Cabinet Office-led investigation after it was announced on Monday.

“So Cabinet Office is ‘assembling the facts’ into the activities of a Cabinet Office Minister (and) ex-head of Labour Together.

“Could I suggest this hardly inspires confidence this will be the thorough (and) independent inquiry into the activities that is needed,” he said.

Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake said Labour Together’s behaviour “shows a worrying contempt” for the free press and that the public would accept “nothing less than full transparency.”

Following the announcement of the Cabinet Office investigation, he called for Mr Simons to recuse himself from his role “as the minister with responsibility for inquiries policy”.

“We must also see the terms of reference for the inquiry and know who is leading it,” Mr Hollinrake said.

“The Labour Party must also investigate and review its ongoing relationship with Labour Together in light of these very serious accusations.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the Prime Minister to sack Mr Simons as a minister “at the centre of this creepy spy scandal”.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said there was a “disturbing pattern of shady authoritarianism and the world of secret political funding” and claimed Sir Keir “must have known.”

“Come clean. Stop investigating and start acting,” he said.