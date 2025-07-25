Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teacher at an all-girls grammar school in Gloucestershire has been banned from teaching for having sex with a colleague on multiple occasions in an art classroom.

Liyarna Beamish, 39, had taught at Ribston Hall High School since 2016 and had engaged in an affair with a fellow teacher for two years before it was uncovered last summer.

The school was contacted by a third-party on 26 June 2024, who informed them that Ms Beamish had been engaging in sexual intercourse during school hours.

They were also shown screenshots of messages sent between the two teachers, which were sexual in nature and had been sent during the working day.

During an investigatory meeting, she admitted having sex on school premises, and confirmed messages on WhatsApp showed the two organising their liaisons.

When asked on how many occasions had this occurred, she replied: “Couple of years - multiple occasions”.

She also responded that they had engaged in sexual intercourse in the “art room, and two art cupboards, both doors locked, downstairs door locked as well”.

Having been referred to the TRA, the panel concluded that her behaviour had been “sexually motivated” and that her behaviour had fallen “very far short of the standard of behaviour” that was required in the profession.

It was also found that she had shown “limited evidence of insight and/or remorse”.

The report concluded: “For these reasons, the panel was satisfied that the conduct of Ms Beamish amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession. Accordingly, the panel was satisfied that Ms Beamish was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.”

She has now been banned from teaching indefinitely in any educational institution, but can apply for the prohibition order to be removed in two years.