Nine-year-old among those injured at Liverpool victory parade, police say

A nine-year-old was among those injured when a car was driven into crowds at Liverpool’s victory parade, police said, as they continued to question a suspect.

Officers have until Thursday evening to question a 53-year-old man, from West Derby, Liverpool, who is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving, after 79 people were injured in the collision on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday.

Police confirmed the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78 and said they were all understood to be British.

On Wednesday, the force said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

A force spokesman said there was a partial closure in place on Dale Street – which leads into Water Street – between North John Street and Exchange Street.

Traffic was filtered down Exchange Street to stop vehicles getting onto Water Street and a flatbed truck and traffic cones were used as a barrier, the spokesman said.

Water Street leads onto The Strand, where hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to see the Liverpool team bus pass during the celebrations over their 20th Premier League victory.

Police have not revealed which drug the arrested man was suspected of taking, saying: “We wouldn’t go into this detail at this stage of the investigation.”

A fundraising campaign set up for those affected has raised more than £30,000, including a £10,000 donation from the Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation, the former Liverpool player’s charity.

The Liverpool Spirit Appeal was set up by the Community Foundation for Merseyside, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, and Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services (LCVS), and money raised will be distributed to those experiencing physical or psychological injuries as a result of the incident, as well as to community organisations.