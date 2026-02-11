Controversial plans to transform UK’s busiest railway station given green light
Campaigners warn proposals will ‘destroy’ conservation area, while Network Rail insists they ‘respect station’s unique heritage’
Controversial plans to redevelop London Liverpool Street railway station have been approved, despite campaigners warning they will “destroy” a conservation area.
Network Rail’s proposals to transform the Grade II-listed station were granted planning permission by the City of London on Tuesday.
The £1.2billion project involves building a mixed-use 97-metre (318ft) tower block over the concourse of what is the UK’s busiest railway station. Network Rail said its plans respect the station’s “unique heritage”.
The plans were submitted in 2023 but were adapted in November 2024 after thousands of people objected.
However, actor Griff Rhys Jones, who is president of the Victorian Society and the Liverpool Street Station Campaign (Lissca), claimed it was a “sad day for the City of London”.
He said: “A disfiguring billion-pound office block on top of a major heritage asset is not essential to the City’s development plans.
“It is doubtful whether it will easily provide the profit to ‘improve’ the concourse, and can only realise a small amount of extra space for the passenger. Its focus is retail opportunities, which the commuter doesn’t need. It will destroy an existing conservation area. It demolishes listed buildings. It is harmful to the surrounding historic fabric.”
Rhys Jones accused the City of London of having “bowed to developer ambitions, set a bad precedent for London and [ignored] the user”.
Lissca said it has “the backing of thousands of supporters” and will “now await the decisions of the mayor of London and, if necessary, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government”.
Network Rail said the project had “been carefully designed to safeguard Liverpool Street's unique heritage”, adding “the Victorian trainshed remains completely untouched”.
It said changes to the station will unlock new views over the Victorian architecture, claiming this would bring “passengers closer to the heritage than ever before”.
Network Rail said its plans will increase overall concourse capacity by 76 per cent, improve passenger flow, provide step-free access from street level to all platforms, including London Underground lines, and result in more lifts and escalators.
Ellie Burrows, managing director for Network Rail’s Eastern region, said: “This decision represents a key step towards the transformation of Britain’s busiest station and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Liverpool Street.
“Our plans focus on improving the everyday experience for passengers whilst respecting the station’s unique heritage.
“With annual passenger numbers forecast to grow to 158 million, this approval ensures the station will be future-proofed for decades to come.”
Figures from regulator the Office of Rail and Road show the estimated number of entries and exits at Liverpool Street in the year to the end of March 2025 was 98.0 million.
Chairman of the City of London Corporation planning and transportation committee, Tom Sleigh, said: “Everyone likes an upgrade, and this astonishing improvement to Britain’s busiest train station is just that; a major improvement by every measure. It’s a late, but very welcome Christmas present for the nation.
“The soaring brick arches and bold architecture will cement Liverpool Street’s status as a modern temple to transport.”
The Independent has contacted Network Rail for comment.
