Champions League winning ex-Liverpool star faces bankruptcy after row with brother

Former Premier League star Steve Finnan is facing an attempt to make him bankrupt following a marathon legal battle sparked by a multi-million pound row with his brother.

Mr Finnan, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, ended up embroiled in almost a decade of legal strife after getting involved in a disastrous property business with his brother, Sean.

After he became concerned about the way the business was being run around 2016, he sued Sean, before eventually securing a £4million settlement at the High Court in 2018.

But the footballer did not get his money, instead having his brother made bankrupt in July 2019, before getting involved in a series of court fights with his solicitors.

One such case - an attempt to have a Charles Russell Speechlys lawyer jailed for contempt of court during a failed £6m negligence claim against the firm - ended in him facing a five-figure costs bill.

However, the Irish former fullback has not paid his debt and is now facing a petition to make him bankrupt at Central London County Court.

open image in gallery Former Premier League star Steve Finnan leaving the High Court after a previous hearing in his dispute with solicitors Candey ( Supplied by Champion News )

Yesterday, the case went to the High Court, where he tried to appeal earlier orders in the bankruptcy case, but was told by a judge that he was only "delaying" things with a "hopeless" appeal.

"I form the strong view that this appeal simply amounts to an attempt on his part to delay the final hearing of this petition for as long as possible," said Mr Justice Mellor.

Limerick-born Mr Finnan, 49, enjoyed a stellar Premier League career with Fulham, Liverpool and Portsmouth, winning Champions League and FA Cup medals, as well as playing more than 50 times for his country.

His troubles began when a property business set up with his brother went sour, resulting in him beginning a court claim against his sibling.

As part of the settlement of the claim in 2018, he was due to receive £4m, but instead had his brother made bankrupt in 2019 when he failed to pay up.

Amidst almost a decade of trouble, he then unsuccessfully sued the solicitors he first used, Charles Russell Speechlys, for £6m for professional negligence. The claim was struck out by a judge.

He also became embroiled in further litigation with the solicitors who took over his case, Candey Ltd, after disputing their bills for taking it on, losing that dispute too.

open image in gallery Steve Finnan playing for Liverpool

The debt at the centre of the bankruptcy bid is a five-figure sum which he owes following failed contempt of court proceedings against a solicitor at Charles Russell Speechlys.

The bankruptcy petition was ultimately transferred to Central London County Court, where District Judge Carla Revere in June made a series of directions and orders relating to the case.

However, Mr Finnan lodged an appeal against part of the order which recorded the transfer of the case to the county court, with the result that the September date for the final hearing in the bankruptcy case had to be cancelled.

Representing himself, he argued that the case is too "complex" to be decided by the county court and should instead be elevated to a High Court judge, given the amounts of money involved in the background.

open image in gallery Liverpool's Steve Finnan steers the ball away vs Fulham’s Clint Dempsey ( David Ashdown )

He also claimed "apparent bias" against him by District Judge Revere and questioned whether she had the power to make orders which she did.

But rejecting his appeal, Mr Justice Mellor said the bankruptcy petition itself did not involve the millions of pounds which feature elsewhere in his disputes - but instead a costs order of under £50,000.

"Standing back, it is surprising that Mr Finnan has challenged this directions order...his complaints are largely procedural and have no substance," he said.

"I form the strong view that this appeal simply amounts to an attempt on his part to delay the final hearing of this petition for as long as possible.

"I refuse permission to appeal and I dismiss the appeal. I also certify this appeal is totally without merit. It was, at all times, completely hopeless.

"The petition will have to be the subject of further directions. I think they're best given by a judge in the insolvency list.

"It is highly likely that any such further order for directions will repeat the directions in District Judge Revere's order."

No date was set for the bankruptcy case to return to court.