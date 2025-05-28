Police granted further time to question Liverpool parade suspect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have been given extra time to question a driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade.

The 53-year-old man, from West Derby, Liverpool, remained in custody on Wednesday after officers were granted further time to question him on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition after the collision on Water Street on Monday and they had identified 79 people who were injured in the incident.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

“We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

“I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV inquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals.

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool since the incident, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”

On Wednesday, Water Street was reopened to traffic after police tents were removed from the scene.

Street cleaning teams worked overnight to clear the road, which had been littered with bottles, cans and football scarves and flags.

One remaining Liverpool flag was removed from the top of a set of traffic lights by a worker wearing hi-vis.

A mobile police station remained on Castle Street, near the scene, and officers could be seen patrolling the area.