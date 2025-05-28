Police continue to question Liverpool parade suspect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are still questioning a driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Officers were granted further time to question the 53-year-old man, from West Derby, Liverpool, who is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving, Merseyside Police said.

The extension came in on Wednesday and remains until Thursday.

The Prime Minister visited Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon to speak to police chiefs about the incident.

On the same afternoon, a force spokesman said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition after the collision on Water Street on Monday and they had identified 79 people who were injured in the incident.

A lifelong Liverpool fan told Sky News that his five-month-old son was flung 15 feet (4.6m) in his pram after they were hit by a vehicle at the parade.

Daniel Everson, 36, said to the news outlet: “I tried to hold on to the front of the car and try and stop it, push it, do whatever I could (to stop it) from hitting my partner and my baby.

“And my partner went under the wheels of the car, of the front of the car, and it rolled over her leg, and I just bounced off to the side, but my boy and his pram got bounced totally in the opposite direction – about 15ft down the road.”

Sir Keir Starmer travelled to the force headquarters in Liverpool to meet Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram.

He told the meeting: “The scenes on Monday were just awful, to see how incredible joy at an amazing achievement turned to horror in a moment.

“Steve, the mayor, has been keeping me informed and updated along with my team but it’s really important to be here to go through this first hand with you, so thank you for making time and ensuring that I get to see the detail in the way that I’d like to.”

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”