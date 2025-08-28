Fundraiser to cycle through the night for domestic abuse charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraiser will cycle through the night from the site of the UK’s first women’s refuge to a domestic abuse charity more than 200 miles away.

Mickey Burns, 44, will set off from Chiswick, London, on Thursday evening and hopes to make it to Centre 56 in Liverpool in time for the charity’s family fun day on Friday.

He said: “We’ll set off about six or 7pm, depending on the weather, and the idea is the traffic will not be as hectic if I cycle through the night.

“I’ll be nervous when I get to the start but I should get into the zone once I’m cycling.”

Mr Burns, originally from Glenavy, near Belfast, but now living in Kirkby, Merseyside, was inspired to take on the challenge after supporting Centre 56 fundraiser Alex Rigby, who ran to every station on the Merseyrail network earlier this year.

His starting point will be the site of the UK’s first women’s refuge, set up by Chiswick Women’s Aid in 1971.

Liverpool-based Centre 56, set up in 1973, opened the first women’s refuge outside London.

The charity no longer operates a refuge but continues to support families facing domestic abuse, including with a specialist nursery.

A leaflet with fundraising ideas which suggested a 232-mile “spinathon” could be done by a relay team to replicate the distance between the two sites gave Mr Burns the idea to do it for real.

He said: “I saw the leaflet and something just clicked and I decided to do it.

“I fell in love with Centre 56. There’s a nice atmosphere, the people are so nice and I really enjoyed supporting Alex on his run.”

He will be accompanied by a team of three who will drive the route with him to provide food and support, but he said their main job will be to keep him going.

“I know if I stop for a break and start chatting I can chat for an hour so they’ll be making sure I get back on the bike,” he said.

He’s hoping to be greeted in Liverpool with a warm welcome from staff and supporters at the centre’s fun day, which will run between 11am and 2.30pm.

Mr Burns’ brother Brendan is also fundraising for the charity and plans to run the London Marathon next year.

To donate visit 2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/brendan-burns.