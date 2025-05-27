Four still very ill in hospital after ‘horror’ Liverpool incident, mayor says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people are still “very, very ill in hospital” after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade, the city’s metro mayor has said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after the “horror” incident in Water Street in the city centre on Monday, and four children were among around 50 who were injured – including one child who was seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

Footage circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool Football Club celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver – with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said he was hopeful that those seriously injured “pull through very, very quickly”.

He told the broadcaster: “The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons, and that’s where we have to really focus our minds.

“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.”

The Prime Minister said he was in close contact with Mr Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere.

Sir Keir Starmer also said it was a “matter for the police” that they gave details about the man who was arrested.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who attended the Premier League title parade, said he was “shocked and devastated”, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Mr Kitchin said some patients had also taken themselves to local hospitals.

On Tuesday morning a police cordon remained in place at the scene, with a large police van parked in front of a blue tent on the road and officers stationed along the street.

Empty bottles and cans littered the road and a Liverpool flag was attached to the top of traffic lights.

The Strand was reopened to traffic as usual.

A survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 said she was knocked to the floor by the car during the incident and does not “want to go out again”.

The woman, who gave her name as Frankie, 24, told the Mail Online: “I was at the Manchester Arena incident. I don’t want to go out again.

“The side of the car went into me and I fell to the floor. It’s all a blur.

“I’ve got cuts and bruises and I’ll be fine but there’s loads who have got more severe injuries.”

Another witness, who gave their name as Mark, told ITV News a woman had said a baby had been hit by a car during the incident.

He told the broadcaster: “A woman ran by me and said the baby got hit by the car. She was running round looking for help.

“She came to us and we just directed her to the police and ambulance.”

Liverpool FC chief executive Billy Hogan thanked supporters who “helped each other where they could”, adding: “We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.”