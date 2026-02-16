Jury sworn in at Natalie McNally murder trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jury has been sworn in to serve in the trial of a man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh.

The 32-year-old, who worked in marketing, had been 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed at her home in Lurgan on December 18 2022.

Stephen McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has denied murdering her.

He appeared in the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Monday morning wearing a blue coloured round neck jumper and glasses, sitting in between two prison staff.

The public gallery in the court room was filled with members of Ms McNally’s family, friends and supporters.

Judge Mr Justice Patrick Kinney addressed the pool of potential jurors, making them aware of the case, and asked McCullagh to stand and for the potential jurors to look at him to ascertain if they knew him.

They were also given an outline of the case, and McCullagh as someone who is known as a You Tuber, who broadcast under the handle votesaxon07, primarily reviewing Dr Who merchandise, and Ms McNally, a law graduate, who had worked for Translink.

The potential jurors were also read a list of the names of witnesses, and told there had been rallies held in the case.

They were asked if they believed they had any connection with the case that could potentially interfere with their ability to hear the evidence objectively to raise that with the judge.

Mr Justice Kinney also advised that the trial is likely to last for around five weeks.

A number of potential jurors were excused due to pre-planned holidays.

In the end, a jury of six men and six women were sworn in to serve during the trial.

They were urged to decide the case on the evidence that they heard in court, and not to do their own research.

The trial is to resume with the start of the evidence being heard on Tuesday.

Ms McNally’s family had feared the trial would be further delayed as criminal barristers continue strike action in a long-running dispute over the fees paid for legal aid work.

The escalated action effectively halted Crown Court cases involving people who required legal aid.

However, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) agreed to exempt the case from the industrial action.

Mr Justice Kinney expressed his gratitude at the barristers making the case an exemption from their strike during a preliminary hearing last month.