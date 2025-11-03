Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial of man accused of Natalie McNally murder delayed

Stephen McCullagh, from Lisburn, has denied murder.

Jonathan McCambridge
Monday 03 November 2025 08:01 EST
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

The start of the trial of a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner has been delayed.

At Belfast Crown Court, defence barrister John Kearney KC, representing Stephen McCullagh, said new evidence had been presented last week and time was needed to consider it.

McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally.

He has denied the murder.

McCullagh, wearing jeans and a blue pullover, sat in the dock during the brief hearing.

Ms McNally, 32, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Members of Ms McNally’s family were in court on Monday.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.

Judge Mr Justice McKinney said he was hopeful a jury could be sworn in and the trial would proceed on that date.

