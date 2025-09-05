Couple killed in Lisbon funicular crash posted pictures of trip before they died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple who were among those killed in the Lisbon funicular crash shared joyful pictures of their trip to the Portuguese capital shortly before their death.

A total of 16 people died when the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the city on Wednesday night.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, have been named as two of the three Britons who were killed.

The third British victim has yet to be named.

Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

Hours before the crash, Ms Smith posted pictures on Instagram of their first day in Lisbon with the caption: “Churches and castles, tiles and trams.”

MADS Theatre in Macclesfield posted a tribute on Friday night saying: “It is with great sadness that we must acknowledge the death of Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson in the Lisbon funicular tragedy.

“Kayleigh was a valued member of our society and made considerable contributions both to MADS and to drama in the North West. It is indeed a sad loss to all of us at the theatre.

“Kayleigh was an award-winning director and an award-nominated actress. She also undertook multiple crew and front-of-house roles at MADS. She was a past vice-chair, membership secretary and head of tech, but above all that, she was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.

“We wish to send our deepest condolences to both families, and to respect their privacy at this sad time. Our thoughts are with them.”

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.He said: “His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident.

“We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of three British nationals who have died following an incident in Lisbon, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The Gloria funicular, which is 140-years-old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

The government’s office for air and rail accident investigations said it has completed its analysis of the wreckage and will release a preliminary report on Friday.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes.

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables.

The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.