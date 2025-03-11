Man pulled from river after wife shot on Valentine’s Day formally identified
Edward Smith, who also used the surname Stockings, was found in the River Thames on Friday.
A man whose body was pulled from a river after his wife was shot dead outside a pub in Kent on Valentine’s Day has been formally identified.
Edward Smith, who also used the surname Stockings, was found in the River Thames in Rainham, Essex, on March 7, Kent Police said.
His car was found abandoned near the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Dartford in the hours after the shooting, and investigators believe he entered the water there.
Lisa Smith, also 43, from Slough, was shot near The Three Horseshoes pub where she had met a friend on February 14.
A full inquest into her death will be held in September.