Government has ‘absolutely no plans’ to ban greyhound racing across UK

The Culture Secretary has said the Government has “absolutely no plans” to ban greyhound racing, despite the Welsh Labour Government announcing a plan to do so.

Lisa Nandy told MPs she appreciates the “joy” greyhound racing brings and the “economic contribution” provided by the sport.

On Tuesday Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh deputy First Minister, said a ban on greyhound racing in Wales will come into force “as soon as practicably possible”, making it the first part of the UK to implement such a measure.

Greyhound racing has come under heavy criticism in recent years, with the RSPCA saying it leads to hundreds of dog deaths and thousands of injuries each year in the UK.

During culture, media and sport questions in the Commons, shadow culture minister Louie French said: “At the end of last year, the Minister for Sports (Stephanie Peacock) stated the importance of greyhound racing to the nation’s culture and economy.

“But last week Labour in Wales announced its intention to ban greyhound racing as soon as practically possible.

“Will the Secretary of State tell us who she agrees with, her sports minister or the deputy First Minister, and will she make clear if she is planning to ban greyhound racing across the UK?”

Ms Nandy replied: “I can answer his question directly. I agree with the sports minister.

“We have absolutely no plans whatsoever to ban greyhound racing. We appreciate the joy that it brings to many, many people in our country and the economic contribution that it makes.”

The push to ban greyhound racing has seen cross-party support in Wales and comes after a petition against the sport attracted 35,000 signatures.

Wales has one greyhound track at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of the Dogs Trust, called for England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to follow suit with Wales and “put a stop to this inhumane form of entertainment”.

“It’s unacceptable that, since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing – over 350 dogs have died or been put to sleep in the past year alone.

“This demonstrates what we have been saying for some time: greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved.

“The significant rise in deaths over the last year demonstrates that there are multiple issues affecting the welfare of racing greyhounds and these issues cannot be resolved quickly or extensively enough to make a significant impact.

“Therefore, the only acceptable solution to prevent future unnecessary deaths and injuries is to put an end to greyhound racing in the UK.”

Mark Moisley, commercial director at the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, welcomed the comments made by Ms Nandy and said they will continue to work “on a cross-party basis to champion our sport”.

He said: “Greyhound racing is enshrined in British culture and contributes £164 million a year to the economy, employs 5,400 people, and remains one of the top 10 spectator sports in the UK – and our priority is to ensure this continues, with the welfare of greyhounds at the heart of this.

“As an industry we have made great strides in enhancing the welfare of racing greyhounds at all stages of their life – but we need more financial support from bookmakers in the way of a compulsory levy to secure the long-term future of greyhound welfare – and the sport.”

Elsewhere in the session, Ms Nandy hit back at Kemi Badenoch’s criticism of an independent football regulator, saying she was “appalled” by the Tory leader’s assertion that it would be a “waste of money”.

The Football Governance Bill, which has the creation of the regulator at its heart, was reintroduced to Parliament by the Labour Government after it failed to pass before former prime minister Rishi Sunak called last July’s general election.

Ms Nandy responded to Labour MP Yuan Yang (Earley and Woodley) who stressed the importance of establishing a regulator to secure the future of clubs such as Reading FC in her constituency, which has faced financial difficulties.

Ms Yang said: “The legislation has been held up in the other place by Conservative peers and I’ve been appalled to hear that the leader of the Opposition sees an independent regulator as a waste of money.

“Now, fans and staff in Reading will be able to tell the minister the importance of the need for a regulator, so will she visit the stadium in my constituency to meet with them in person?”

Ms Nandy replied: “I would be delighted to support my honourable friend as she continues to fight the good fight for football fans in her constituency, and like her I was appalled by the comments of the leader of the Opposition.

“The independent football regulator began life under the last government, it was in their manifesto, it was in our manifesto and we were elected on behalf of millions of football fans to deliver it.”