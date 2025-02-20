Nandy to announce millions in funding for museums, libraries and arts venues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Nandy is set to announce millions of pounds in extra funding for arts and cultural venues on Thursday, including a 5% budget increase for all national museums and art galleries.

The Culture Secretary is expected to use a speech in Stratford-upon-Avon, birthplace of William Shakespeare, to announce a new £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund to help organisations in urgent need of financial support.

The announcement marks 60 years since the first arts white paper, issued by Labour arts minister Jennie Lee, that promised a vision of “arts for everyone, everywhere”.

For years to come, this new investment will help more people in more places to flourish by finding joy and connections with high-quality culture close to home Darren Henley, Arts Council England

Ahead of her speech, Ms Nandy said: “Arts and culture help us understand the world we live in, they shape and define society and are enjoyed by people in every part of our country.

“They are the building blocks of our world-leading creative industries and make a huge contribution towards boosting growth and breaking down barriers to opportunities for young people to learn the creative skills they need to succeed in Britain.

“The funding we are announcing today will allow the arts to continue to flourish across Britain, creating good jobs and growth by fixing the foundations in our cultural venues, museums, libraries and heritage institutions.”

Ms Nandy is expected to give her speech to a group of leading figures from the arts and culture sectors at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

As well as the budget increase for national museums and galleries, she is expected to commit to a series of investments including £85 million for capital works at arts venues, £25 million to maintain museums, £15 million to restore heritage buildings at risk and £5.5 million to improve libraries.

British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan said the announcement was “a wonderful investment in the UK’s museums sector”, while Natural History Museum director Doug Gurr said it would provide “a vital lifeline to ensure we continue to reach and inspire audiences locally, nationally, globally”.

The announcement follows Labour’s manifesto pledge last year to improve access to the arts, saying they should “no longer be the preserve of a privileged few”.

It also follows the Deputy Prime Minister’s announcement earlier in the week of £67 million for 10 cultural projects across the UK.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said Thursday was “a good news day for arts organisations, museums and libraries”.

He added: “We know how much cultural places and spaces are valued in towns and cities across the land.

“For years to come, this new investment will help more people in more places to flourish by finding joy and connections with high-quality culture close to home.”