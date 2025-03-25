Museums and libraries to receive £30m in funding for repairs and upgrades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Museums and libraries are to receive £30 million in government funding from the Department Of Culture, Media And Sport (DCMS) for maintenance repairs and upgrades to their buildings.

The funding, which institutions will be able to apply for in May, comes after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund in February, which aims to support economic growth and increase opportunities in the sector.

The latest initiative aims to keep museums and libraries accessible so they can “continue to tell the story of our nation’s rich history and providing spaces for people from all walks of life to access books, work and learn”.

Libraries will be entitled to £5.5 million of funding, while museums in England will be able to apply for a share of £25 million, with grants valued from £50,000 to £5 million to be made available.

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Local museums are the storytellers of our nation’s rich history and creative heritage, providing precious civic spaces that attract millions of visitors every year.

“Whilst public libraries play a key role in communities by providing access to spaces where everyone can work and learn.

“Our Plan For Change will support these vital institutions to boost opportunity for all.

“I’m delighted that this investment into museums and libraries will fund repairs and upgrades to their infrastructure, improving the experience for visitors and ensuring they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley added: “Museums and libraries are cherished cultural spaces in villages, towns and cities across the country where people come together, share ideas and make discoveries.

“This new investment in museums and libraries will help secure their future for years to come”.

The Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF) will open for expressions of interest on May 6, followed by the Museum Estate And Development Fund (MEND) which will open for expressions of interest on May 12.