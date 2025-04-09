Lisa Nandy says she has changed her mind about abolishing royal family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Government minister who previously called for the monarchy to be scrapped has said she has changed her mind about the royals.

Lisa Nandy said during the 2020 Labour leadership campaign she would vote to abolish the monarchy if such a ballot was held, but she insisted it would not be a priority for her.

Ms Nandy was asked by ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday whether she had changed her mind in the years since, during which Labour has come to power and she has begun serving as Culture Secretary.

“I have, actually, yeah,” she replied.

Ms Nandy said she had been able to work closely with members of the royal family since coming into Government, on issues like tackling knife crime, and the UK Soft Power Council aimed at extending Britain’s influence abroad.

She added: “Yes, I have changed my mind about that. I think, in principle I believe that people should have the power to decide who rules them.

“But I think the monarchy under the Queen and under this current King command strong public support.

“I think right now, if you look at the turmoil going on in the world, then we do need a royal family who are able to help us to deliver the benefits to Britain.

“So I’m not afraid to say when I change my mind and I have changed my mind about that.”