Minister insists no major welfare rebellion on the horizon after whip quits

A Cabinet minister has insisted a major rebellion over welfare is not on the cards after a Government whip resigned over proposed cuts to disability benefits.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Vicky Foxcroft was the only frontbencher who had spoken to her about resigning.

MPs must “look to their conscience” when deciding how to vote, Ms Nandy said, but added the Government believes the Commons will back the reforms.

Lewisham North MP Ms Foxcroft said she understood “the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill” but did not believe the proposed cuts “should be part of the solution”, in her resignation letter to the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced a backlash from some Labour MPs over proposals to reform the welfare system, which are expected to save up to £5 billion a year.

Ms Nandy said a “handful” of backbench MPs had expressed concerns to her about the “detail” of the Bill, but added she was confident the Government had listened and the package of reforms was “absolutely right”.

“It would be wrong to say that when you bring forward big reforms, there aren’t concerns and there aren’t dissenting voices, of course there are. But Vicky is the only frontbencher that I’ve had a conversation with about resigning,” she told BBC Breakfast.

She told Times Radio that Ms Foxcroft “did the honourable thing” by standing down.

“If you can’t stick with collective responsibility in Government, you have to resign.

“She’s done the honourable thing. It will enable her to have a voice, and she – as the former shadow disabilities minister – is very keen to use it.

“But I think most Labour MPs, including her, agree with the principle of the reforms that we’re making.”

She added: “It’s now up to every MP, as it always is at moments of major reform, to look to their conscience and vote the way that they believe is right.

“And we believe this package of reforms are right and will carry the confidence of the House.”

Ms Foxcroft is the second Labour frontbencher to go in protest over policy issues after Anneliese Dodds quit as development minister over cuts to the aid budget.

Rebel Labour MPs welcomed Ms Foxcroft’s decision, with Hartlepool’s Jonathan Brash saying he had the “utmost respect” for her “principled stand” and Crewe and Nantwich’s Connor Naismith saying it “must have been an incredibly difficult decision but she should be commended for standing by her principles”.

She said she had wrestled with whether to resign or remain in the Government and “fight from within”.

“Sadly it… now seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see.

“I therefore tender my resignation as I know I will not be able to do the job that is required of me and whip – or indeed vote – for reforms which include cuts to disabled people’s finances.”

Legislation introduced into Parliament on Wednesday includes a tightening of the criteria for the main disability payment in England, the personal independence payment (Pip).

Ministers also want to cut the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC), and delay access to it so only those aged 22 and over can claim it.

The package of reforms is aimed at encouraging more people off sickness benefits and into work, but dozens of Labour rebels said last month that the proposals were “impossible to support”.

Pip is aimed at helping with extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

Data published on Tuesday showed 3.7 million people in England and Wales claimed Pip, up from 2.05 million in 2019, with teenagers and young adults making up a growing proportion of claimants.

Around 800,000 people are set to lose out on the benefit under the Government’s proposals, according to an impact assessment published alongside Wednesday’s legislation.

The assessment also confirmed a previous estimate that 250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, are likely to fall into relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/30, although the Government repeated this does not take into account the potentially positive impact of £1 billion annual funding by then for measures to support people into work.

Ms Foxcroft received hugs and other gestures of support from her Labour backbench colleagues as she appeared in the Commons on Friday as MPs took part in votes on the assisted dying Bill.

Several colleagues approached her, offering warm words, hugs, an arm on the shoulder or a pat on the back.

Responding to her resignation, a Government spokesperson said: “This Labour Government was elected to deliver change. The broken welfare system we inherited is failing the sick and most vulnerable and holding too many young people back. It is fair and responsible to fix it.

“Our principled reforms will ensure those who can work should, that those who want to work are properly supported, and that those with most severe disabilities and health conditions are protected.”