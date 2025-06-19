Major sporting events and grassroots sport to receive £900 million funding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than £900 million will be committed to major sporting events and grassroots sport across the UK in a “transformational investment” over the coming years, the Government has announced.

Euro 2028, the European Athletics Championships next year and the men’s and women’s Tour de France Grand Departs in 2027 are among the key events set to be hosted in the country that will benefit from more than half a billion pounds in funding.

At least £400 million will also be invested in new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities nationwide after the funding was outlined in last week’s Spending Review, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will be co-hosting Euro 2028, with the showpiece men’s football tournament expected to generate up to £2.4 billion in socio-economic value alone, the DCMS said.

Other major events scheduled to be held in the UK include the women’s Rugby World Cup in England this summer, the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Invictus Games, founded by the Duke of Sussex, in Birmingham in 2027.

Earlier this month, more than 100 athletes called on the Prime Minister to support a London bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

But the Government is yet to commit to the bid, but has not ruled it our either, with a spokesperson saying it was working with UK Sport to secure a series of major sporting events up until 2035.

However, the DCMS confirmed that work was continuing to develop a bid for the UK to host the women’s Fifa World Cup in 2035.

Sporting bodies and local leaders for grassroots initiatives will work closely with the department to establish what each community needs before further plans are laid out.

It said the investment will not only help create jobs and boost regional prosperity, but would also reduce barriers to opportunity and “bring communities together through shared national moments”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Sport tells our national story in a way few other things can, uniting communities, inspiring millions, and showcasing our nation on the global stage.

“This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our plan for change.

“Coupled with strong investment into grassroots sport, we’re creating a complete pathway to allow the next generation of sporting heroes to train and take part in sport in communities across the UK.”

The announcement comes after Ms Nandy previously pledged £100 million to upgrade sports facilities across the UK, including new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights, back in March.

Nick Webborn, chairman of UK Sport, praised the new funding as having “huge potential to drive economic growth, bring people together and inspire the next generation”.

He said: “We believe that live sport is a fundamental part of this country’s social fabric.

“We are really excited to be working with the Government and support their commitment to secure the pipeline of big events beyond 2028 to ensure we can continue to reach, inspire and unite people in every corner of the country.”

Stuart Andrew, the Conservative shadow culture secretary, said: “Funding for major sporting events and grassroots sport is welcome – but the spending review was no boon for British sports.

“Rachel Reeves’ tax hikes are forcing schools to sell playing fields and driving up business rates for stadiums.

“At the same time, Labour have scrapped the Opening Schools Facilities fund and the National Citizen Service – depriving young people of sporting opportunities.

“Labour must recognise that their economic mismanagement is dealing a devasting blow to the sports sector.”