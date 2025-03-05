Young people to be given a say on how money should be spent in their area

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young people will be given a say on how they think money should be spent in their area, as part of the Government’s national youth strategy.

Focus groups known as “democracy cafes” will be one of the ways people aged between 10 and 21 – and up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities – will be able to contribute ideas.

Officials said young people will be asked during the consultation to submit their views on a range of issues, including what matters to them in the local area, what services should be available and how money should be spent.

The online survey will close on April 16 and will collect responses alongside the focus groups.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy launched a consultation for the national youth strategy in November, at the same time as she announced the closure of the National Citizen Service pioneered by Lord David Cameron when he was prime minister.

Ms Nandy said Wednesday’s announcement means ministers are “providing young people with a genuine voice”.

“We are handing power back to young people and their communities, giving them a genuine opportunity to help make the policies that affect their lives,” she said.

“We want to hear from young people directly through one of the most ambitious listening exercises for a generation – today’s youth, tomorrow’s nation.

“We are providing young people with a genuine voice, delivering on our plan for change and creating opportunities in every part of the country.”

As part of the process, 13 young people have been appointed to form a youth advisory group, alongside an expert advisory group made up of 14 members.

Civil society minister Stephanie Peacock said: “We are breaking down the barriers to opportunity that young people face and giving them the chance to have their say – on what they want from the Government and how public policies can work for them.

“I encourage all young people to fill in the survey and tell us what you think so you can help shape a brighter future for you and your generation.”