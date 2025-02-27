Minister meets with EU to discuss ‘red tape’ which touring musicians face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has met with EU officials to discuss Brexit “red tape”, which some artists including Sir Elton John have warned makes it harder for UK creatives to perform across Europe.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons that creative industries minister Sir Chris Bryant was in talks with the 27-member bloc about the barriers which performers face.

Liberal Democrat culture spokesman Max Wilkinson urged Ms Nandy not to “go breaking my heart” over the issue.

He told MPs: “The creative industries are contributed (to) hugely by touring performers but sadly, Best For Britain estimates that since Brexit, the number of touring performers from the UK going to the EU has fallen by a third.

“Elton John and David Furnish backed the Cut The Red Tape campaign, which asks for an exemption in the trading cooperation agreements.”

To groans, Mr Wilkinson continued: “Touring performers are ‘still standing’, but they shouldn’t be asked to make the sacrifice imposed by the previous government’s failed Brexit deal.

“So will ministers show me that they don’t have a ‘cold, cold heart’ by agreeing to meet with me and representatives of the campaign, and will they promise me it’s not going to be a ‘long, long time’ before touring performers get the support they deserve.

“I’m pleading with ministers: ‘Don’t go breaking my heart.'”

Ms Nandy replied that Sir Chris had “met with the EU commissioner on precisely this issue yesterday”.

She added: “We firmly believe that closer cooperation with our friends and allies across the European Union is not just in our interest but in their interests as well, and we are seeking closer agreement on this issue.”

In a statement published on the Cut The Red Tape website, Sir Elton and Mr Furnish have previously said: “Red tape and bureaucracy cannot be allowed to stop our world-beating music industry continuing to thrive for future generations.”

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain later asked for a “timescale on improving the situation” of artists from the EU being permitted to travel and perform in the UK.

Sir Chris said: “I think a lot of people in Europe, in the European Union and in the Commission are very keen to reset the relationship with the UK, in particular in this regard.

“I won’t name the European minister, but when I sat down opposite him and said: ‘What’s the most important thing I can do for you?’ He said: ‘Get me tickets for Oasis.’

“So I think it’s very important that they’re able to see our great musicians touring across the whole of Europe.”