Lisa Nandy urges next generation to ‘carry the torch’ before VE Day anniversary

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has urged the next generation to “carry the torch” of remembrance and strive for peace ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

She announced the full programme of events to mark the anniversary at an event held at the National Theatre in central London on Wednesday.

A service at Westminster Abbey, a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and the release of a new National Theatre film are among the planned events.

There will also be an immersive augmented reality experience, resources for every school in the country and a national call for the public to submit letters written during the Second World War.

Ms Nandy told the PA news agency: “You can never take peace for granted and it is incumbent in every generation to strive for peace anew.

“That’s particularly relevant with the turmoil going on in today’s world and we want to make sure that this generation is able to carry the torch forwards.

“The programme of events that we have put together with veterans and others will help not just to celebrate and honour the sacrifice and the legacy that generation gave us but also bring the past flickering back to life for this new generation.

“We will have a moment at the Cenotaph where we have veterans and cadets and the message is very clear that it’s up to our generation to carry that torch forwards, to honour their legacy, not just be remembering the sacrifice but by striving to protect the peace for which they gave so much.”

Playwright James Graham, known for Sherwood and Dear England, has written a film called The Next Morning for the National Theatre as part of commemorations, and spoke at the event.

It will showcase stories of young people after the Second World War and will be released during the four days of events.

In her speech at the event, Ms Nandy said: “This is one of the last opportunities that we will have to hear first-hand from that remarkable generation.

“This VE Day they will hand the torch on so that we can carry their legacy forwards.

“They gave us 80 years of peace through that remarkable sacrifice. Whether we have 80 years more peace is up to us.”

The event also saw speeches from actress Fay Ripley, who read a letter sent from a mother to her daughter during the Second World War, and 17-year-old Leo Oliver, who read his great-grandfather’s wartime letter.

Speaking afterwards, Graham said: “Given the state of the world at the moment – whether it’s Ukraine or anything else – I think it’s really important that younger people have an education in what that generation did in terms of being brave and going out there and doing that, protecting our freedoms, and given the context of the modern-day freedoms, we increasingly just can’t take that for granted.”