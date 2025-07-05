Lisa Nandy says she asked BBC why nobody was fired for airing Gaza documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said she asked the BBC why nobody has been fired for airing a Gaza documentary which featured the son of a Hamas official.

This comes ahead of a review looking into Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, which is reportedly set to be published next week.

The programme first aired in February until it was pulled by the broadcaster after it emerged that its 13-year old narrator is the son of a Hamas official.

The review is being led by Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews which is independent of BBC News and reports directly to the director-general.

It is expected to determine whether any editorial guidelines were broken, and whether any disciplinary action is needed.

The BBC will also undertake a full audit of expenditure on the programme.

Speaking to The Times, Ms Nandy described feeling “exasperated” as she called for an “adequate explanation from the BBC about what has happened”.

“I have not had that from the chair or director-general yet,” she said.

She added: “I have been very clear that people must be held accountable for the decisions that were taken. I have asked the question to the board (of the BBC). Why has nobody been fired?

“What I want is an explanation as to why not. If it is a sackable offence then obviously that should happen.

“But if the BBC, which is independent, considers that it is not, I think what all parliamentarians want to know is why.”

The review led the corporation to delay and then pull entirely another documentary from the region, Gaza: Doctors under Attack, which has since been broadcast on Channel 4.

Ms Nandy also added that she thinks the BBC has to “get a grip” following the livestreamed Glastonbury performance from punk rap duo, Bob Vylan.

The group have been dropped by a number of music events since the singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their Saturday afternoon set at Glastonbury and which are now being investigated by police.

“The BBC leadership have got to get a grip on it,” Ms Nandy said.

“It makes me angry on behalf of the BBC staff and the whole creative industries in this country.

“Particularly the Jewish community, who deserved far better than what happened at the weekend. Action has to be forthcoming.”

Bob Vylan, who are known for addressing political issues in their albums, including racism, masculinity and class, issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

The group have been vocal advocates for Palestinian rights and also led crowds in chants of “Free Palestine” during their set.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The findings of the review will be published as soon as possible.

“As we have said previously, it is vital that this work is done as quickly as possible but it must also be thorough and follow a proper process.”