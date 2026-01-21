Lisa Nandy says £1.5bn arts investment will help boost national confidence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said a new £1.5 billion investment into the arts and culture sector in England will help the country “recover its self-confidence”.

The Government announced on Wednesday that the sector, which currently employs 700,000 across the country, will see cash injected into previously under-funded areas and organisations with the aim of protecting institutions that would otherwise be at risk of closing.

It also hopes to boost national pride amid a growing sense of division by reflecting communities’ stories, open doors within the sector for millions across the country and increasing opportunities for people to engage with their local art, history and heritage.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Ms Nandy said: “There is a real feeling of not just frustration, but anger out in the country that so many people just don’t see themselves, their contribution respected.

“They feel they’re not seen and valued and they don’t see themselves reflected in our national story.

“We believe that that has to change.

“We believe arts and culture can help to bring people together to bridge those divides and to help people understand one another.

“It is the arts and only the arts that really does help us to hold a mirror up to who we are as a country and who we are as a society and to help shape the future.

“In the UK, we are the best in the world or amongst the best in the world when it comes to film, TV, music, arts, culture, galleries, museums, it’s a gift that we can share with the world, but also help this country to recover its self-confidence.

“We can only do that, frankly, if people are part of that story and see themselves reflected in that story.

“That is why there is such an emphasis in this announcement on how we fund and where we fund, to make sure that every part of the country has the chance to be part of that in the future.”

Around half of the total funding (£760 million) will go into supporting museums with £600 million targeting infrastructure needs across national museums while £160 million will be invested in local and regional museums.

Meanwhile, £425 million will instead go towards the Creative Foundations Fund to support around 300 arts venues across the country.

The investment will also see £230 million go towards protecting and preserving heritage buildings, including places of warship across the country.

The remaining investment will be split into the Libraries Improvement Fund, which will receive £27.5 million to help upgrade its buildings and technology, while £80 million will be used over the next four years to benefit National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs), a key arts and cultural body that is already receiving investment from Arts Council England, to help deliver services in every local authority.

Ms Nandy added: “If you haven’t been funded before, if you feel that the Government has walked away and abandoned your community, it’s probably because it is true, and today that is about to change.

“I think these institutions do matter, but I don’t think that’s enough. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.

“So we’re working across Government to open up those opportunities again.

“We’re not just investing in infrastructure, we’re investing in youth workers and great facilities.

“Every young person in this country ought to have places to go, things to do, and someone who cares and we’re investing in their mentors and supporters, whether it’s your dance or drama coach, whether it’s your sports coach or your mum or dad, we’re investing to make sure that when they find that spark, they have access in the community and in school to help develop it.

“We’re asking all of those institutions that we’re funding and we’re backing because we believe in the power of what they can do to step up and do more.”

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh welcomed the news and emphasised the need to ensure that the arts and cultural services are accessible to everyone.

She said: “Our income or community background should be no impediment to our enjoyment of all the wonderful culture this country has to offer us.

“A nation with knowledge of and engagement with its arts, its culture and its history will always be a happier, more united nation.”