Vote open to public to crown UK’s most heroic dog in Crufts award

A blood donor dog which saved the lives of more than 168 fellow canines and an English Setter-cross who embarked on a seven-month hike alongside his grieving owner are among the candidates for a heroic dog award.

The Kennel Club, which runs Crufts, has revealed the five finalists nominated for its annual Hero Dog Award.

Judges from the Kennel Club selected the finalists to go forward to the public vote with the winner to be announced on March 9, the final day of Crufts.

The nominees include an eight-year-old Gordon Setter named Sharwood, who broke records by giving more than 40 donations, 22.5kg of blood, to the Pet Blood Bank for critically ill or injured pets in need.

Sharwood’s owner Sue Mitchell, from Eaton Bray in Bedfordshire, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Sharwood is the record holder for the number of donations given to Pet Blood Bank.

“He’s actually saved the lives of over 168 other dogs, I think he’s amazing.”

English Setter-cross Louis has also been shortlisted after he and his owner Nick Johnson, from Wiltshire, embarked on a journey across more than 3,000 miles of English coastline in memory of Nick’s late wife, Lisa, who died of ovarian cancer.

Mr Johnson said: “The idea for the walk really came about two days before Lisa passed away.

“She said ‘what are you going to do when I’m gone?’ and I thought about it, and said ‘I’m going to take our dog, and I’m going to walk around our country, to raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer Action, and to honour you.'”

The duo braved difficult weather and challenging terrain during a seven-month walk, raising more than £60,000 in donations, enough to sponsor a specialist cancer researcher in Lisa’s name.

Mr Johnson added: “I’m extremely proud of what Louis and I have achieved, for the charity and for ourselves.

“I couldn’t envisage my life without him, I don’t really know who rescued who.”

Also nominated is heroic police dog Baloo, who suffered a leg amputation in 2018 after she was hit by a suspect’s car fleeing a crime scene.

Baloo retired with Mandy Chapman, a former police dog handler, who later took her to see the team at Essex Police who were affected by the incident.

The pair went on to support the launch of the “Oscar Kilo” wellbeing and trauma support dogs service – which now counts more than 250 support dogs across the UK.

Ms Chapman said: “It’s phenomenal what Baloo has achieved in her life, after such a trauma and serious injuries.

“Her disability hasn’t stopped her, in the last six years she’s changed lives and spread smiles every day.”

Other nominees include Rosa, a Pomeranian who supports her eight-year-old owner Rozalyn Merrett who cares for her severely autistic brother Rory, as well as therapy dog Tilly, who was abandoned as a puppy and went on to provide regular therapy visits to care homes, schools, colleges and prisons.

Rozalyn, who lives in Retford, Nottinghamshire, said: “Rosa is so special.

“With Rory I could never cope, but Rosa’s helped me.

“I still get worried sometimes, but I feel happy with her.”

Tilly’s owner Emily Washington, from Strood in Kent, said: “Tilly has overcome everything life has thrown at her.

“From a dumped puppy to a therapy and assistance dog, she deserves the recognition for what she has done for so many people.”

Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for Crufts, said: “This award is an opportunity to celebrate our unsung canine heroes – those dogs that quietly go about changing people’s lives in their own unique and special way, those who keep us safe in society and show extraordinary courage, and those best friends who are by our sides through it all.

“These five finalists go to show exactly why dogs are known as ‘man’s best friend’, and we urge the public to vote and show their support for these extraordinary dogs and their unwavering loyalty, companionship and bravery.”

The Crufts competition will take place from March 6 until March 9 at the NEC in Birmingham.

To find out more or place a vote, visit: crufts.org.uk/herodogaward