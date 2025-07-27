Agyemang can inspire next generation of Lionesses, former coach says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lioness Michelle Agyemang has sealed her place as an inspirational heroine for the next generation of girls who want to play football, the coach at her old local club has said.

Youngsters from Agyemang’s hometown gathered at a small community centre in South Ockendon, Essex, to cheer on the Lionesses to victory at the Euro 2025 final.

The biggest applause was for the 19 year-old striker who just a few years ago was also playing at Brandon Groves FC. Agyemang was named The Young Player of the Tournament on Sunday as England triumphed on penalties against Spain after a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, Roy Enright, 45, who manages the girls’ team of under 13-year-olds, said: “We are proud of Michelle, obviously, but we are also proud of our our girls’ team here who play and train every week. They are consistent.

“Michelle’s success and the Lionesses’ success will only help that and it will only drive our girls on even further over the next year. It will also bring more girls into football locally as well.”

He said it was “amazing” to see Agyemang scoop the Young Player award after scoring two goals, making six attempts and having a 77.5% passing accuracy rating in the competition.

Paula Howes, vice chair of Brandon Grove FC, said: “I think she (Agyemang) has got that determination and that drive on the pitch, and the girls can connect with that.

“It is also knowing that she is a local girl as well, I think that helps give them the motivation and drive, to know that you can start at grassroots football and progress up to the higher level, if you work at it.”

Agyemang, who had one England cap before the tournament, has been a rising star in this competition, and twice became the team’s saviour with equalisers in their quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to score crucial equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-final and Italy in the last four.

She also came on as a substitute in the final as England eventually saw off Spain on penalties to retain the trophy.

Agyemang was picked as young player of the tournament by the Uefa Technical Observer Group who for her outstanding impact, both individually and for England.

They said: “Michelle made a great contribution to help England reach the final.

“She came on and both times got the goals that England needed to get through.”

Lena Kowalska, 12, who plays midfield for the local team, said she was really impressed and inspired by Agyemang.

She said: “It is the fact that at her age, she can already be playing in the Euros and with the top women, it just makes me feel that we could do it one day if we are hard working as well.”