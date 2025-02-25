Starmer vows to investigate defence statement leak as Hoyle calls out redaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will investigate how part of his statement on defence spending was leaked to the media after the Speaker of the House of Commons questioned why parts of the document were redacted.

The Prime Minister told MPs on Tuesday that spending on defence will rise from its current 2.3% share of the economy to 2.5% in 2027.

Sir Keir said the defence spending hike would be funded by “extremely difficult and painful choices”, chiefly a cut in development assistance aid from its current level of 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in 2027.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s statement Sir Lindsay Hoyle referred to the Ministerial Code which states that a copy of the text of an oral statement should usually be shown to the Opposition shortly before it is made.

It also outlines that copies of the statement and associated documents should be shared electronically with the Chief Whip’s office at least 45 minutes before the statement is to be made and the final text of an oral statement should in all cases be sent in advance to the Speaker.

Sir Lindsay told MPs: “The Ministerial Code says the text of statements should be provided in advance to the Opposition and to the Speaker.

“It does not provide for the text to be redacted.

“I am particularly concerned at the reports that some of the redacted information was provided to the media in advance.

“If correct, that is very discourteous to this House.

“I take it very seriously.

“Or it could well be that it’s been leaked, in which case, I hope there will be an inquiry into what has happened.

“I will therefore ask the Prime Minister to look into what has happened in this case and report back to me and to the House as soon as possible.”

Sir Keir replied: “Can I begin by giving my word to this House that this was not given to the media.

“I will absolutely have an inquiry into this but I would not be that discourteous.

“I spoke to you this morning, Mr Speaker, I would not be discourteous to you or to the Leader of the Opposition in that way, or to the House.

“And I give you that assurance from this despatch box, and I apologise to the Leader of the Opposition, and I will make that inquiry.”

When she stood to speak, Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch thanked the Prime Minister for the “partial copy of his statement”, adding: “Now that I have heard the unredacted bits, I must welcome his response and his fulsome support for Ukraine.”