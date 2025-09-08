Lancaster bomber sculpture paying tribute to air crews erected in Lincolnshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Engineers are putting the finishing touches to a sculpture of a Lancaster bomber erected in Lincolnshire in memory of air crew who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

Steel cladding was being re-attached to the artwork on Monday, while identity lettering is also being added to the tribute to a bomber which crashed nearby in September 1942 while returning to RAF Swinderby.

The sculpture near Norton Disney is the culmination of eight years of fundraising and work by the Bomber County Gateway Trust, a registered charity set up to design, construct and erect the art installation near the border with Nottinghamshire.

Known as On Freedom’s Wings, the structure was assembled over the weekend after being taken by road under police escort from Timmins Engineering and Construction in Caenby Corner, Lincolnshire, where it was built in sections.

Measuring more than 31 metres across, the sculpture is tilted to give the impression that it is in flight, heading home to the former site of RAF Swinderby.

It is visible to motorists heading north and south on the nearby A46 between Newark and Lincoln.

Two of its propellers are designed to appear to be running, while the other two appear to be still, mirroring the situation faced by the crew which crashed into nearby woodland, with the loss of four lives.

Charlie White, who chairs the Bomber County Gateway Trust, said the next phase of the project, which is continuing to raise funds through its website, would be to prepare the site to make it accessible for visitors to safely view the tribute from the ground.

Mr White, a farmer who owns the site, said of the sculpture: “We had the idea this time eight years ago.

“There were grown men in tears (when the sculpture was erected) at achieving this and the memory of what it means.”

Mr White added: “It just means so much. It’s for Bomber County. Over 55,000 served in Bomber Command that never came home.

“We are just doing our little bit as part of history for future generations to remember the sacrifice that people made.

“It’s our thanks to the RAF and all those that served.”