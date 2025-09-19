Body found in search for ‘smart and witty’ missing teenager
Lily Higgins was reported missing by her family on Wednesday evening
A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager from Leicestershire, who was last captured leaving her home on doorbell camera footage.
Lily Higgins, 18, was reported missing to the police by her family shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 17 September.
Footage showed her leaving her address in Torridon Close at around 2.30pm, with her mother appealing for information.
After Leicestershire Police launched drone and specialist search teams, they confirmed a body had been found on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the force said: "While formal identification has not yet taken place, the body is believed to be Lily and her family has been informed. They are being supported by specialist officers."
Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
In an interview with the Metro, her mother Joanna Swindin described her daughter as “smart and witty”, and said she usually avoided public transport and social situations.
“She’s not a very social girl but has a heart of gold,” she said.
In appeals, she was described as being 5ft 2in, of a slim build with long blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, jogging bottoms, a checked scarf and black trainers.
